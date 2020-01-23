Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of RTLR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 152,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,001. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

