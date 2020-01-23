Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

TXMD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 2,972,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,367. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $694.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,544,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,152.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit