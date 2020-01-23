Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

TXMD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 2,972,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,367. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $694.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,544,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,152.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

