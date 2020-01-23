Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 12,672 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.52. 6,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $555.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.62.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

