Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post $0.63 EPS

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTA stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

