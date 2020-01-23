Analysts Expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.09. Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 135,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.20. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Smart Sand by 365.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 29.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

