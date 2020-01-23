Analysts Expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.07. Watsco reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 57.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.72. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.09. Watsco has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

