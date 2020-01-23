Analysts Expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.07. Watsco reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.
Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.72. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.09. Watsco has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $183.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.