Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amedisys Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $184.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 10.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

