Analysts Set $22.50 Target Price for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TFS Financial an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFSL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,454 shares of company stock valued at $291,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFSL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.18. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.