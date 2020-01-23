Analysts Set $25.00 Target Price for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BlueLinx an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $4,029,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.60.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.
