Analysts Set American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE ARA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

