Analysts Set BT Group (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 255.57

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

BT Group (LON:BTA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.57 ($3.36).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

About BT Group

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Analyst Recommendations for BT Group (LON:BTA)

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit