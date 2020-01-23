Analysts Set BT Group (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 255.57

BT Group (LON:BTA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.57 ($3.36).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

