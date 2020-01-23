Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 23rd (ARGGY, BTG, EVH, GORO, GSS, INCY, KGC, LPSN, MUR, PGPHF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 23rd:

Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.30 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.