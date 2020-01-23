Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Stock Price Up 1%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.16, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

The company has a market cap of $607.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

