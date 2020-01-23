ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) Trading Up 1%

Shares of ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$6.30 ($4.47) and last traded at A$6.30 ($4.47), approximately 9,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.24 ($4.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$6.17 and a 200 day moving average of A$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90.

About ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

