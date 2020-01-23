ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.93. 25,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,412. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.01 and a 52-week high of $277.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.07 and its 200 day moving average is $228.62.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

