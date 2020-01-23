Apex (CPX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,829.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Apex has a total market cap of $943,972.00 and approximately $21,829.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,588,027 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

