Apollon Reaches Market Cap of $7,521.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a total market cap of $7,521.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054573 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

