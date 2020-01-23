AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.70

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.70 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 81300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AppFolio by 289.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

