Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Dividend History for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit