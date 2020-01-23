Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

