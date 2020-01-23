Applegreen (LON:APGN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Applegreen PLC (LON:APGN) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 481 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 487.50 ($6.41), approximately 2,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488.50 ($6.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applegreen from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 984.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 478.67. The company has a market cap of $588.27 million and a PE ratio of 20.14.

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

