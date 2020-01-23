Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of (2%) to flat yr/yr to $3.40-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.20-4.40 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,839. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

