Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is riding on an uptick in demand for semiconductor equipment. Further, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remains a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains positive about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 800,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,958. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

