Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.67

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.76. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.54.

About Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

