Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.72

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.72 and last traded at $104.67, with a volume of 190464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,812 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

