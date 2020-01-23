Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 73.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 200,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

