Arqma Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $18,611.00 and $488.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,317.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.01915550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.11 or 0.03718869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00635138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00716620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00096750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010942 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00566258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,329,416 coins and its circulating supply is 3,284,872 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

