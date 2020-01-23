Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

