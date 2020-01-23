Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.26. 8,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,315,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $440,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.