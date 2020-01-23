ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €282.46 ($328.44).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.