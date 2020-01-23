ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €282.46 ($328.44).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit