Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $541.94. The company had a trading volume of 796,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $544.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

