Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8,344.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,987 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,568 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

VLO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,477. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

