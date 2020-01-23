Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Shares of DE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.06. 1,245,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.