Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $48,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,775. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $280.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.