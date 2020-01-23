Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $65,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

