Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,050,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the previous session’s volume of 300,040 shares.The stock last traded at $0.72 and had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 612,211 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.