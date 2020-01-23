Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$395-399 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.33 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.09 EPS.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of TEAM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,795. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12, a PEG ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.27.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

