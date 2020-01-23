Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $118.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their target price on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,640. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.