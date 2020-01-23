AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

ATRC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.32. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,219 shares of company stock worth $5,929,763. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 109.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 41.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AtriCure by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

