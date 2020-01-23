AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AT&T by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $285.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.