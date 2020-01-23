AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Truewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 129,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 55,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

