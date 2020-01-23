Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Sets New 12-Month High at $242.00

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.18), with a volume of 346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.18).

The company has a market cap of $157.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.71.

In other news, insider David Stevenson acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717 ($12,782.16).

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

