Australian Pacific Coal (ASX:AQC) Shares Up 20%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Australian Pacific Coal Ltd (ASX:AQC) shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), 20,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 36,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.40.

Australian Pacific Coal Company Profile (ASX:AQC)

Australian Pacific Coal Limited acquires and develops thermal and metallurgical coal prospects in Australia. The company's Queensland portfolio consists of 11 coal tenements comprising 7 owned exploration permits; 1 mineral development license; and 3 joint venture exploration permits. Australian Pacific Coal Limited is based in Brisbane, Australia.

