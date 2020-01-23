Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

ADP stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.47. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

