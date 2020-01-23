Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.80, 333,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 335,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.78.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Avid Bioservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 637,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.