Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 7,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

