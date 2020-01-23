Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. Avnet has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

