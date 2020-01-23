AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Down 8.9%

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.03, 757,520 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 377,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.32.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 487,361 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 184,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

