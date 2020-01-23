Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 369,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 620,633 shares.The stock last traded at $79.48 and had previously closed at $79.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 318.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 164.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 48.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.