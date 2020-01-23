Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 60 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.36. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

