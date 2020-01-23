B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Biomerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.37. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.